Teen SUP Camp
This three-day camp consists of one day on the lake learning the basics of stand-up paddleboarding and then two days on the river having fun and learning to SUP. All equipment and transportation from Alpine Quest Sports in Edwards is included.
Category
Sports (Multi-day)
Organizer
Alpine Kayak
Ages
12-16
Location
Alpine Quest Sports, 34510 U.S. Highway 6, Unit A-1, Edwards
Dates
7/5/21 – 7/7/21
Number of sessions: 1
Cost
$325
Contact Info
Phone: 970-376-5333
Email: info@alpine-kayak.com
Website: alpine-kayak.com