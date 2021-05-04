Teen SUP Camp

This three-day camp consists of one day on the lake learning the basics of stand-up paddleboarding and then two days on the river having fun and learning to SUP. All equipment and transportation from Alpine Quest Sports in Edwards is included.

Category

Sports (Multi-day)

Organizer

Alpine Kayak

Ages

12-16

Location

Alpine Quest Sports, 34510 U.S. Highway 6, Unit A-1, Edwards

Dates

7/5/21 – 7/7/21

Number of sessions: 1

Cost

$325

Contact Info

Phone: 970-376-5333

Email: info@alpine-kayak.com

Website: alpine-kayak.com