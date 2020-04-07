Tennis Camp
Designed for boys and girls interested in growing and developing their techniques in tennis, these lessons accommodate youth at different levels and abilities. All instruction will be done by a proven youth instructor. All talent levels are welcome.
Category
Sports (Multi-day)
Organizer
Mountain Recreation
Ages
6-8, 9-12
Location
Eagle Pool & Ice Rink Tennis Courts, 1700 Bull Pasture Road, Eagle
Dates
6/16/20 – 8/13/20
Number of sessions: 8
Cost
$50 per session (scholarships available)
Contact Info
Phone:
Email:
Website: http://mountainrec.org/camps
