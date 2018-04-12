Back to Summer Camps directory »

Youth Tennis camps are designed for boys and girls interested in growing and developing their techniques in tennis. These lessons accommodate the youth at different levels and abilities. All instruction will be done by Paul Bosco who is a proven youth instructor. All talents levels are welcome.

Category

Sports (Day camp)

Organizer

WECMRD

Ages

5 to 14

Location

Eagle Pool & Ice Rink, 1700 Bull Pasture Road, Eagle

Dates

18-Jun – 18-Aug

June to Aug., times vary depending on camp

Number of sessions:

Cost

$50

Contact Info

Phone:

Email:

Website: http://www.wecmrd.org/camps