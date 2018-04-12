Back to Summer Camps directory »
Tennis Camps
April 12, 2018
Youth Tennis camps are designed for boys and girls interested in growing and developing their techniques in tennis. These lessons accommodate the youth at different levels and abilities. All instruction will be done by Paul Bosco who is a proven youth instructor. All talents levels are welcome.
Category
Sports (Day camp)
Organizer
WECMRD
Ages
Recommended Stories For You
5 to 14
Location
Eagle Pool & Ice Rink, 1700 Bull Pasture Road, Eagle
Dates
18-Jun – 18-Aug
June to Aug., times vary depending on camp
Number of sessions:
Cost
$50
Contact Info
Phone:
Email:
Website: http://www.wecmrd.org/camps