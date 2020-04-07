Tennis for Kids with Vicky Keleske
Returning tennis pro Vicky Keleske will help take each camper’s game to the next level. These tennis classes will emphasize basic skills, hand-eye coordination, tennis etiquette and fun. Private lessons also available.
Category
Sports (Multi-day)
Organizer
Tennis for Kids with Vicky Keleske
Ages
All
Location
Eagle-Vail Courts, 134 Eagle Drive, Eagle-Vail
Dates
6/1/20 –
Number of sessions: 10+
Cost
$20 per day
Contact Info
Phone: 970-390-0734
Email: vickyfrk@yahoo.com
Website:
