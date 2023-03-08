 The Cycle Effect Mountain Bike Camp | VailDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

The Cycle Effect Mountain Bike Camp

News News |

This camp is for beginner to intermediate riders who are looking to develop friendships while learning mountain bike skills and techniques that build confidence and fitness in a supportive environment lead by The Cycle Effect instructors. Bikes are included for those who need them.

Category

Sports (Multi-day)

Organizer

Mountain Recreation

Ages

10-14 girls

Location

Edwards Field House, 450 Miller Ranch Road, Edwards; Eagle Pool & Ice Rink, 1700 Bull Pasture Road, Eagle

Dates

6/26/23 – 8/3/23

Number of sessions: 6

Cost

$160

Contact Info

Phone:

Email:

Website: mountainrec.org/camps

Trending - News
See more

Support Local Journalism