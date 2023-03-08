The Cycle Effect Mountain Bike Camp
This camp is for beginner to intermediate riders who are looking to develop friendships while learning mountain bike skills and techniques that build confidence and fitness in a supportive environment lead by The Cycle Effect instructors. Bikes are included for those who need them.
Category
Sports (Multi-day)
Organizer
Mountain Recreation
Ages
10-14 girls
Location
Edwards Field House, 450 Miller Ranch Road, Edwards; Eagle Pool & Ice Rink, 1700 Bull Pasture Road, Eagle
Dates
6/26/23 – 8/3/23
Number of sessions: 6
Cost
$160
Contact Info
Phone:
Email:
Website: mountainrec.org/camps
Trending - News