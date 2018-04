Vail Mountain Bike Camps Jr. Race Academy

Back to Summer Camps directory »

This is a summer long program for kids ages 11 to 15. These kids will continue to build skills in the sport, ride for fun and begin to or continue to pursue racing.

Category

Sports (Day camp)

Organizer

Vail Mountain Bike Camps

Ages

Recommended Stories For You

11 to 15

Location

Base Camp in Vail Village (a Venture Sports Store) 298 Hanson Ranch Road, Vail

Dates

12-Jun – 8/2/18

June 12, 14, 19, 21, 26, 28

July 10, 12, 17, 19, 24, 26, 31, Aug. 2

Number of sessions:

Cost

$598

Contact Info

Phone:

Email: info@vailmountainbikecamps.com

Website: http://www.vailmountainbikecamps.com