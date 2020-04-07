Vail Valley Soccer Club Camp
Camp is geared toward any player who wishes to build their soccer skill set. Campers will get the chance to hone their soccer skills alongside VVSC coaches through games and drills. For the half-day option, parents may choose to sign up for the morning or afternoon half of the day.
Category
Sports (Multi-day)
Organizer
Mountain Recreation
Ages
7-12
Location
Eagle Sports Complex, 1400 Fairgrounds Road, Eagle
Dates
6/8/20 – 6/11/20
Number of sessions: 1
Cost
$170 half day, $230 full day (scholarships available)
Contact Info
Phone:
Email:
Website: http://mountainrec.org/camps
