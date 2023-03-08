 Vail Valley Soccer Club Summer Select Soccer Camps | VailDaily.com
Vail Valley Soccer Club Summer Select Soccer Camps

Campers experience a fun and educational week of soccer led by professionally trained and certified coaches. Camps offer athletes age- and ability-appropriate skill development to learn and refine technical skills, such as dribbling, passing, receiving, shooting and tactics.

Sports (Multi-day)

Vail Valley Soccer Club

7-18 half day, 10-18 full day

Homestake Peak School, 750 Eagle Road, Eagle-Vail

6/12/23 – 7/27/23

Number of sessions: 2

$180 half day, $250 full day

Phone: 970-390-7994

Email:

Website: vailsoccer.com

