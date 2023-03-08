Vail Valley Soccer Club Summer Select Soccer Camps
Campers experience a fun and educational week of soccer led by professionally trained and certified coaches. Camps offer athletes age- and ability-appropriate skill development to learn and refine technical skills, such as dribbling, passing, receiving, shooting and tactics.
Category
Sports (Multi-day)
Organizer
Vail Valley Soccer Club
Ages
7-18 half day, 10-18 full day
Location
Homestake Peak School, 750 Eagle Road, Eagle-Vail
Dates
6/12/23 – 7/27/23
Number of sessions: 2
Cost
$180 half day, $250 full day
Contact Info
Phone: 970-390-7994
Email:
Website: vailsoccer.com
Trending - News