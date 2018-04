Back to Summer Camps directory »

Vail Volleyball Club will be offering a summer beach doubles program, as well as multiple indoor volleyball skill session camps and open gyms throughout the summer.

Category

Sports (Day camp)

Organizer

Vail Volleyball Club

Ages

12 to 18

Location

Vail, Eagle-Vail, Eagle

Dates

Jun-18 – Aug-18

June to Aug.

Number of sessions:

Cost

TBA, depending on camp

Contact Info

Phone:

Email: directorofcoaching@vailvolleyballclub.

Website: http://www.vailvolleyballclub.com