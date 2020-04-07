Volleyball Skills and Team Camp | VailDaily.com

Volleyball Skills and Team Camp

News News | April 7, 2020

Battle Mountain Women’s Volleyball players and alumni, along with experienced coaches, will complete the camp staff. Camp is a chance for teams to work on skills and systems that they plan to use in the fall.

Category

Sports (Multi-day)

Organizer

Mountain Recreation

Ages

Entering fourth to ninth grades

Location

Battle Mountain High School, 151 Miller Ranch Road, Edwards

Dates

8/3/20 – 8/5/20

Number of sessions: 1

Cost

$60 (includes T-shirt)

Contact Info

Phone:

Email:

Website: https://mountainrec.org/camps

