Volleyball Skills and Team Camp
Battle Mountain Women’s Volleyball players and alumni, along with experienced coaches, will complete the camp staff. Camp is a chance for teams to work on skills and systems that they plan to use in the fall.
Category
Sports (Multi-day)
Organizer
Mountain Recreation
Ages
Entering fourth to ninth grades
Location
Battle Mountain High School, 151 Miller Ranch Road, Edwards
Dates
8/3/20 – 8/5/20
Number of sessions: 1
Cost
$60 (includes T-shirt)
Contact Info
Phone:
Email:
Website: https://mountainrec.org/camps
