Campers will explore different art mediums as they paint, draw, sculpt and eat their favorite foods, learning about artists such as Thiebaud and Oldenburg, creating projects with icing and chocolate syrup, construct food sculptures and more. Please let us know ahead of time about any food allergies.

Category

Arts (Single- or multi-day)

Organizer

Alpine Arts Center

Ages

4-12; half day/full day options for ages 7-12, ages 4-6 mornings only

Location

Alpine Arts Center, 280 Main St., Unit C-101, Riverwalk at Edwards

Dates

7/11/22 – 7/15/22

Number of sessions: 1

Cost

$49 for half day, $89 for full day; $219 for a week session of half days, $419 for a week session of full days (early-bird discount through April 15)

Contact Info

Phone: 970-926-2732

Email: info@alpineartscenter.org

Website: alpineartscenter.org