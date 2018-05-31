Avon terminates town manager
May 31, 2018
AVON – The Town Council terminated Town Manager Virginia Egger in a special meeting on Thursday, May 31, in a unanimous vote.
Assistant Town Manager Scott Wright was named interim town manager.
No comment was offered by the seven-member council following the vote; Town Attorney Eric Heil said a press release will be issued with more information on Friday.
On Tuesday, the council held a closed session meeting to evaluate Egger’s performance. Thursday’s special meeting was called as a result of the Tuesday’s discussion.
This story will be updated.
Trending In: Trending
Trending Sitewide
- Avon Police arrest suspect in stabbing on Thursday, May 31
- Avon stabbing suspect, Andrew Young Jr., arrested just three hours after he allegedly stabbed a female jogger
- Avon terminates town manager
- Vice President Mike Pence, family, keep a low profile during Vail visit
- Attempted murder trial begins in Eagle’s Brush Creek Saloon beating case