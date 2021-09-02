5 movies, TV shows where you might have heard Rodrigo y Gabriela, performing at The Amp on Sept. 3

It’s mesmerizing what Rodrigo y Gabriela can do on a stage with their dueling guitars. The Grammy Award winners with over 1.5 million albums sold worldwide out of Mexico City make their much-anticipated return to the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail on Friday, Sept. 3, at 7:30 p.m. The duo performed as part of The Amp’s 30th anniversary celebration in 2017.

Here’s a look at 5 popular films and TV shows where Rodrigo y Gabriela’s music has been featured, from the first episode of “Breaking Bad” to the “Pirates of the Caribbean” soundtrack:

1. ‘Breaking Bad’

In the first-ever episode of “Breaking Bad,” Rodrigo y Gabriela’s “Tamacun” song can be heard in the scene where Walt is doing a ride-along with his law-enforcement brother-in-law Hank. Walt’s new acquaintance Jesse is busy escaping Hank, while Walt sits in the back seat of Hank’s car watching it all go down. “Tamacun” was released in 2006 in Ireland, where it debuted at No. 1 on the Irish Albums Chart. The playful, upbeat tune pairs perfectly with the chaotic antics of “Breaking Bad” and will forever be a part of the cult series’ beginning.

2. ‘Entourage’

In Season 7 of “Entourage” in 2010, Rodrigo y Gabriela’s “Savitri” song is featured. The episode, titled “Tequila Sunrise,” features a disastrous meeting with John Stamos and Drama asking for advice from Bob Saget to fix the situation. “Savitri” was released in 2009.

3. ‘Puss in Boots’

In 2011’s “Puss in Boots,” a family-adventure film based off one of the characters in “Shrek” starring Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek and Billy Bob Thornton, among others, Rodrigo y Gabriela’s “Hanuman” and “Diablo Rojo” songs are featured. In the action-packed “dance fight” scene between felines, Rodrigo y Gabriela provide the soundtrack for an epic scene in the film – a fast-paced, comical back-and-forth between characters that just might be the best scene in the movie.

4. ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides’

The soundtrack for 2011’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” features a guitar arrangement by Rodrigo y Gabriela, containing statements of “He’s a Pirate!” While the track is exclusive to the album and doesn’t appear in the film, a four-minute video with highlights from the film paired with the dueling guitar play has amassed nearly 1 million views. Their song, “The Pirate That Should Not Be,” complements Captain Jack Sparrow’s shenanigans nicely.

5. ‘Dancing with the Stars’

It’s nearly impossible to sit still when Rodrigo y Gabriela are on stage, which is why their music was selected for multiple episodes of “Dancing with the Stars,” including the 2013 semifinals when Kellie Pickler and Derek Hough performed flamenco to “The Pirate Who Should Not Be.” Whether your tapping, clapping or full on dancing along, the sounds of Rodrigo y Gabriela are contagious.

For fans of the late-night scene, Rodrigo Y Gabriela have performed more than 10 times on late-night shows with Jimmy Kimmel, David Letterman and Jay Leno, among others.

Tickets to Friday night’s performance start at $45. Proof of vaccination is now required at all performances at The Amp. For more information and tickets, visit grfavail.com/Rodrigo-y-gabriela.