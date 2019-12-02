Home Economics: A series on housing issues in the Vail Valley

The Vail Daily is launching an in-depth reporting project that we’ve decided to call “Home Economics” — a five-day series that focuses on housing issues throughout the valley.

Pam Boyd, the reporter who had the idea for the project, also came up with the name, which is pretty self-explanatory: The valley’s affordable housing crunch is all about supply and demand.

There just aren’t enough places for working-class folks to live in this valley, which makes it hard for employers to attract and retain talented workers. That creates numerous other problems — notably the downvalley and upvalley shuffle for workers commuting to their jobs, which creates parking and traffic issues.

The series will explore how affordable housing has been an issue since Vail’s inception and how the problem has grown over the years. It will also take a look at employers who foresaw a growing problem early and got ahead of the curve. We’ll also look at what local towns are doing to help solve the issue, and we’ll delve into just what you can get for $500,000 on the open market in Eagle County.

As the series unfolds over this week, we want you to engage with us.

Rick and Colleen Gregory have worked in the Vail Valley for nearly two decades, yet still can’t find a home they can afford on their budget.

Part 1

The Missing Middle: Eagle County’s housing market freezes out mid-income residents

It shouldn’t be so hard for Rick and Colleen Gregory to find a house.

It probably wouldn’t be, if they weren’t looking in Eagle County. The couple has a combined annual income of around $110,000 — which puts them slightly above the Eagle County average median income of $105,000. Rick has worked for the town of Vail for 19 years and while Colleen has only been in her current job for a couple of years, she has lived and worked in the valley for almost 17 years.

The Gregorys have homeownership history, having previously purchased residences in Avon and Gypsum. They won’t have to cobble together a down payment or convince a lender that their credit is up to snuff.

But their housing search isn’t going well and it isn’t the first time the Gregorys have faced this problem.

From the editor: A spotlight on housing issues

My wife and I bought our first home in June. We’d scrimped and saved for years for a down payment and then found a real estate broker who knew exactly what we wanted. She managed to get us in the door for the first showing of a townhome in Eagle Ranch that was going to be listed the next day. After one walkthrough, we offered the seller full price on the spot.

Undoubtedly, in this valley, we’re the lucky ones: Lucky that I had an employer who gave us temporary housing for six months so we could get market-savvy. Lucky that both sets of parents floated us some extra money to get the whole deal done. Lucky that we even found a place we could afford — and that our offer was the winner.

We are thankful every single day. But there are way too many people in the Vail Valley like us, with good jobs and a passion for this community, who can’t solve the housing riddle.

