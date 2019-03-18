6th annual Vail Summer Bluegrass Series announces lineup, venue change

Over the past five summers, the Vail Summer Bluegrass Series has hosted a number of world-class artists including the Travelin’ McCourys, Tyler Childers, Oteil Burbridge (Dead & Company), Sarah Jarosz and more. The summer series returns in June and goes into July.

2019 lineup

For its sixth iteration, the 2019 series kicks off on June 26 with a headlining performance by Trout Steak Revival with support from Denver’s Chain Station. On July 3, Jeremy Garrett (of the Infamous Stringdusters) will be joined by a soon-to-be-announced group of “friends” with support by Meadow Mountain. Appalachian bluegrassers the Hackensaw Boys stop in Vail as part of their 20th-anniversary tour along with Steamboat’s Jay Roemer Band on July 10. And closing the series on July 17 will be a triple bill of Colorado’s best-rising bluegrass bands, the Lonesome Days, the Sweet Lillies and Avenhart.

“Vail has become our home, and for that reason we’re proud [at Vail Bluegrass] to partner with bands and businesses that have deep ties to the community,” said Ariel Rosemberg, Vail Bluegrass producer. “Our goal is to continue digging, uncovering new opportunities to provide affordable entertainment, culture and a weeknight to-do for residents and visitors alike, and our 2019 programming falls exactly within that wheelhouse.”

New location

Vail Bluegrass this year will move to Solaris Plaza in the heart of Vail Village.

“We are excited to announce and partner with Vail Bluegrass in the Solaris Plaza,” said Tony Herrera, director of operations at Bol shared. “With our centralized location in Vail Village, we feel this is a great opportunity for the community and visitors to enjoy great music, and a fun atmosphere on our lawn space. Vail Bluegrass has a proven track record and [we] couldn’t be more excited to host this year, and for years to come.”

The Vail Summer Bluegrass Series is free to attend, and all shows run from 6 to 9 p.m. In part of a newly formed partnership with Vail Brewing Co., details surrounding the addition of a weekly 1 p.m. taproom series at their Solaris location will be announced soon.