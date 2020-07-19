A farmers market that never closes: Hooked owners expand into Avon with R Farmers Market

Riley and Valerie Romanin grew up in the valley and met in middle school. They've operated Hooked at Beaver Creek since 2012, among other endeavors, and recently opened R Farmers Market in Avon, selling homemade jams, several different levels of beef, a wide variety of fish and fresh fruits and vegetables that are in season, among other things.

Special to the Daily

While summer is usually the time of year when the masses flock to the assorted farmers markets that pop up around the Vail Valley between June and September, Hooked co-owners Riley and Valerie Romanin decided it was time to open a farmers market that never closes.

Located in the space formerly occupied by Colorado Meat Company, R Farmers Market is a brick and mortar specialized market that features fine meats, fresh seafood, seasonal produce and dairy – all sourced directly from farmers and sustainable suppliers in Colorado and various other states. Riley and Valerie’s new venture also offers delicacies like spices, foie gras and specialty foods from around the world.

“We wanted to create a place for people to purchase the best products from local farmers and be a resource for those looking for exotic foods that aren’t usually found in grocery stores,” Riley said. “This has been a culinary dream of ours for years and we are so excited to provide procured produce and provisions for Eagle County.”

While most people probably know the Romanins from Hooked, which has been a Beaver Creek favorite since 2012, they were both raised in Eagle County. In fact, the pair met in middle school. Riley has been in the food industry since age 15 — he started as a busser at Marko’s and then moved up the ranks to prep cook at Bristle in Arrowhead, sous chef at the Sebastian in Vail, and executive chef at the Foxnut in Beaver Creek. Now he and Valerie are multi-business owners and farmers — with 18 cattle, a 13-tier garden and a chicken coop.

“I’m either in the kitchen or on a tractor and I love it,” Riley said. “If we’re not making it ourselves, we’re procuring it from people we know and trust. We are all about responsibly sourced products and want to support local farmers in the most creative atmosphere possible.”

While exotic products and sustainably sourced items can be pricey, Riley and Valerie believe that going straight to the supplier is important which is why everything at R Farmers Market is humanely raised, all natural and hormone-free. They are also using the same seafood purveyor they utilize for Hooked and are ensuring that customers get the best products for the best value possible. Homemade jams, several different levels of beef, a wide variety of fish and fresh fruits and vegetables that are in season can all be found at R Farmers Market.

“We are thrilled to be offering something new to the community we grew up in,” Valerie said. “We’re keeping a local’s budget in mind while making sure that our customers have fun food items to choose from. Speaking of local, we are excited to be in the same shopping center as locally-owned and operated Fancy Pansy and Columbine Bakery.”

R Farmers Market is located at 51 Beaver Creek Place. For more information visit Rfarmersmarket.com.