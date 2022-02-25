A full night of music at Solaris Plaza

Head to Solaris Plaza this Saturday evening for free concerts and a late night after party.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

The Winter Mountain Games have a full night of music and entertainment events set up this Saturday evening, starting with a free concert performance by JoJo Hermann and going late into the night with a DJ after party at Deca+Bol.

The night begins at Solaris Plaza, where the Games will be staging two free outdoor concerts on the Solaris Concert Stage. The first act, John “JoJo” Hermann, takes the stage at 5 p.m.

Hermann is a singer, songwriter and pianist who is best known for his ongoing work with the rock band “Widespread Panic”. The band has been together for over three decades, in which time they have regularly sold out some of the biggest venues in the country, including filling Red Rocks Amphitheater to capacity 60 consecutive times.

Hermann has also released three solo albums. He is known for his New Orleans-style jazz and blues piano playing, and derives inspiration from iconic New Orleans piano players such as Professor Longhair and Dr. John. Hermann’s set this Saturday is titled “Piano Boogie Woogie”, and he will be bringing the dancing grooves of The Big Easy to Solaris Plaza, just in time for Mardis Gras.

John “Jojo” Hermann brings New Orleans-style jazz piano to Solaris Plaza.

Courtesy Photo

Following Hermann is indie-alternative rock band Moon Taxi at 7 p.m. The five-piece band out of Nashville is fresh off the release of their 2021 album, “Silver Dream,” which introduces a more modern-pop feel to their jam-band roots.

The night doesn’t end when the free concerts conclude. Directly adjacent to the Solaris Concert stage is the Deca+Bol restaurant, bar and bowling alley. Deca+Bol is hosting the official Winter Mountain Games after party starting at 9 p.m. and going late into the night. For a $10 cover charge, after party goers will get access to drink deals and exclusive giveaways while dancing to the sounds of DJ Naka G.

Michael Nakagawa, who goes by DJ Naka G, has over 20 years of experience in the industry. Nakagawa is no stranger to playing for mountain towns – he has been a resident DJ for the ESPN Winter and Summer X Games since 2002, and has played at last three Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver, Sochi and PyeongChang.

DJ Naka G playing at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Courtesy Photo

DJ Naka G curates a diverse portfolio of music, not getting tied down to one genre and combining a wide breadth of sound and influences to keep his sets constantly fresh and changing.

“Some people collect visual art. I collect musical art,” Nakagawa says on his website. “Variety is the spice of life and if you don’t keep an open mind, especially to different types of cultures and genres of music, then things can eventually get boring.”

Media company Teton Gravity Research is also partnering with Deca+Bol to bring exclusive video content from their films to the after party. The company will be sharing clips of its cutting-edge action and adventure content on the venue’s many television screens throughout the night.

Though just a preview of what is to come from the full-scale return of the Winter Mountain Games in 2023, the entertainment offered as part of this year’s preview event will keep you dancing and partying throughout the night. For more information about the venues and the artists in the lineup, visit Winter.MountainGames.com .