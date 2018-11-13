Best of Vail — Pizza: Pazzo’s Pizzeria

Best Pizza: Pazzo's Pizzeria

Pazzo’s Pizzeria Vendetta’s Pickup’s Pizza Co.

The freshest and best ingredients lead to the best-tasting pizza around, and that's why Pazzo's Pizzeria is such a fan favorite.

"It's the homemade ingredients, including the sauce, we grate our own cheese … everything is good," manager Erin Cobb said.

The first Pazzo's Pizzeria opened its doors in 1990 in Vail; next came the Avon shop in 1996, and pizza arrived in Eagle in 2005. All three restaurants are perennially slammed with take-out orders, slices and pies made to order to eat in the colorful, somewhat rambunctious restaurants.

With slightly funky ingredients, the menu is interestingly yummy (although standbys like pepperoni, sausage and mushroom are always popular). Don't be afraid to try what's special to Pazzo's: The Azteca has garlic, tomatoes, cilantro, pepperoni and jalapeno peppers, or try the Greek-inspired Corfu, with black olives, feta, onions, tomato and basil.

— Heather Hower