Boardroom Market & Deli serves quick, delicious food for dine in and to go

Blue Sky Reuben slow-roasted pastrami, swiss, house coleslaw, Russian dressing on rye bread served hot.

Dominique Taylor/EAT Magazine

Tucked into the Riverwalk in Edwards is one of the valley’s best-kept secrets for breakfast and lunch. Boardroom Market & Deli has been serving up hearty, house-made offerings since October 2019.

Chef Brad Trumpower is from Maryland; if you didn’t suss out that fact from perusing the menu at Boardroom, he’ll probably tell you a few times as you chat. But it’s useful knowledge: Trumpower’s roots add flavor to his menu, from the Old Bay used in the shrimp salad to the classic lobster sandwich (served cold). He earned his chef title from working in kitchens in Ocean City and Baltimore but continued to sharpen his knives at Red Sky Ranch and Zach’s Cabin in Eagle County. Looking to take the local sandwich game to the next level, Trumpower opened Boardroom to serve made-to-order, fast-casual meals centered on meats cooked in-house, locally sourced greens and veggies and small-batch, made-daily soups.

Wedge salad, iceberg, bacon, blue cheese, cherry tomato, chives, ranch dressing.

Boardroom Deli is known for its substantial sandwiches which are available by calling ahead or walking in — the service here is really quite speedy. Savvy patrons have started utilizing Boardroom for meals further afield…or on the fields.

“We do a ton of catering for the summertime,” Trumpower said. “The big events here…the lacrosse events, the soccer events on the Miller Ranch fields…we do a lot of sandwiches for them — big platters. They bring it for the whole team and it makes it super easy.”

Not feeding an entire team? Trumpower says that they’re getting a lot of orders for individual sandwiches for outdoor excursions — hiking, fly fishing, rafting, biking: “grab your sandwiches to go, put ’em in your backpack and have ’em up on top of the mountain or on the side of the river.” They’re a great option for less strenuous excursions, too, like concerts at Ford Amphitheater.

Huevos Rancheros, fried eggs, beans, Cotija, tomato sauce, avocado, corn tortilla, pico de gallo.

And while you may have stopped in for a Riva Ridge Italian (it’s the most popular pick for lunch) or a Blue Sky Reuben, you’re missing out if you haven’t made it in for breakfast. Boardroom is open at 7:30 a.m. and the breakfast menu, available until 11 a.m., has something for just about everyone, ranging from smoothies and granola bowls to breakfast burritos, biscuits and gravy and heuvos rancheros. Just like the lunch options, everything is made from scratch, utilizing local products when possible. On Sundays, happy hour lasts all day long, making it an easy decision to opt for a mimosa with fresh-squeezed orange juice or Maryland-style Bloody Mary with your French toast or breakfast sandwich.

Keep an eye out for seasonal treats like a grilled peach salad or other specials that pop up on the menu. And though the Italian wedding soup is almost guaranteed to be served, the other two soup options will rotate depending on the availability of ingredients — Trumpower likes to patronize the local farmers’ markets — and the mood of the chef.

So if you’re looking for a bit of east coast flavor in Edwards — or just want a super tasty, fast-casual option that won’t break the bank — head to the Boardroom Deli. Extra points if you’re from Maryland.