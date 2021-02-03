Chics Couture expands to second shop at Edwards Riverwalk

Ever since she opened Chics Couture in downtown Eagle, Cappie Green has promoted her personal fashion passion for “effortless, affordable clothing.”

Now, after nearly three years in business, Green has expanded Chics to a second location at Riverwalk in Edwards.

The crew at Chics Couture celebrated the shop’s grand opening for the new Riverwalk location back in January. Shown are Cappie Green (kneeling) Devon Ramunno, Katie Cos and Paige Green.

Pam Boyd/pboyd@vaildaily.com

“I have great customers in Eagle, I just didn’t have enough of them,” she said. To address the issue, she opted to branch out to the popular Edwards shopping area.

“The traffic in Riverwalk is just amazing,” said Green.

But she wasn’t actively scouting for a second retail location prior to opening the Edwards space. In fact, Green was at a doctor’s appointment when she noticed a “For Rent” sign and decided to look into the option. She opened the second store in mid-January, with the goal of having the two locations compliment one another.

Green describes Chics as a boutique offering work and casual wear at reasonable price points.

“I want this to be somewhere you can come in and find a couple of tops that are trendy, but that won’t break the bank,” she said.

The racks at Chics are filled with shirts, sweaters and pants in the $30 to $100 price range and Green is also committed to providing shoppers with variety. For instance, she carries 12 different jeans styles.

“My Pink Martini stockport coat is the most expensive item in the store at $150, but everyone who works for me buys it,” said Green. “It’s like wearing a big blanket.”

Along with work and casual clothing, Chics sells Beyond Yoga workout wear and Yellowbox shoes. There are also some menswear options for sale at Chics Couture.

Shoppers will find Chics Couture at its Main Street location at Riverwalk.

Pam Boyd/pboyd@vaidaily.com

All in the family

Chics Couture is a family affair. Green’s husband Scott, a long-time local excavating business owner, helped set up the Edwards space. But that’s just the start of the Green effect.

As Green notes on the Chics Couture website, “This is a mom and daughters’ store. We started this store to buy fun clothes for ourselves and our friends at affordable prices.”

Her daughter Devon Ramunno is an interior designer whose business, Niche Design House, set up the interior decoré in the new Edwards space. Daughter Paige is Green’s market partner, helping select all the merchandise at the store. Green’s oldest daughter, Reya, is pursuing a doctorate degree in Chicago, but she is a dedicated Chics shopper. Employee Katie Cox has come on board to offer marketing and social media outreach at Chics. Along with the business’s brick and mortar locations, Chics offers digital sales at chicscouture.net.

With shops now open in Eagle and Edwards, Green sends out a special thank you to her Eagle County patrons.

“I really appreciate all the local support. It’s been amazing,” she said.

Chics Couture in Edwards is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.