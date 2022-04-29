Early summer concert preview

Michael Franti & Spearhead return to the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater on June 3.

With lifts still running on the mountain, it’s hard to believe that the summer concert season is less than one month away. A number of big names are lined up to perform in the valley this May and June, with some shows already sold out, so if you see an act you like, now is the time to purchase tickets.

Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

The amphitheater kicks off its summer season on May 21, with an already sold-out show from the Trey Anastasio Band, led by the founding member of Phish.

Sunday, May 29, brings country singer Jake Owen to the stage as part of his cross-country Up There, Down Here tour. Owen has eight #1 songs to his name on the Billboard Country Airplay Charts, including the summer anthem and most played country song of the 2010-2020 decade, “Barefoot Blue Jean Night.” Recent hits include “I Was Jack (You Were Diane),” “Made For You,” and his most recent #1 single, “Homemade.” Owen released his sixth studio album, “Greetings From…Jake,“ in 2019. Tickets are available for $70-80 for pavilion seating, $45 for general admission lawn seating.

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead is playing two back-to-back nights at the Amp on Wednesday, June 1 and Thursday, June 2. The Thursday show is already sold out, and only lawn seats remain available for the Wednesday show. Formed in 2013, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead is widely considered the preeminent Grateful Dead cover band. In addition to drummer Joe Russo, the band includes Ween‘s bassist Dave Dreiwitz, keyboardist Marco Benevento, Scott Metzger on guitar and vocals, and Tom Hamilton of Brothers Past and American Babies on guitar and vocals. Lawn seating is available at $50 a ticket.

Friday, June 3, Michael Franti & Spearhead return to the Ford for their 2022 Follow Your Heart tour. Franti is a musician, humanitarian, activist and award-winning filmmaker revered for his high-energy live shows, commitment to health and wellness and his global philanthropic efforts. His devoted fan base of “soulrockers” can be found all over the world, channeling Franti’s message of the power of optimism. Franti’s music is a blend of hip hop, reggae, funk, folk and rock, and he has earned three Billboard No. 1’s with positive hits like “Sound of Sunshine,” “Say Hey (I Love You)” and “I Got You.” Tickets are available starting at $49.95.

The GoPro Mountain Games are bringing back the Mountains of Music concerts the weekend of June 8-11, with three headliner shows at the amphitheater. Tickets to all three shows are general admission, available at $25 per person.

Vermont-based rock quartet Twiddle is performing at the amp on Thursday, June 9. Formed at Castleton State College in 2004, Twiddle utilizes instrumental improvisation in their live performances, incorporating influences from a variety of music genres including rock, jazz, bluegrass, reggae and funk. The June 9 show will open with a set from Mihali Savoulidisis, lead singer and guitarist of Twiddle, and multi-instrumentalist Garrett Dutton, better known as G. Love. Dutton is the frontman for the band G. Love and the Special Sauce, and has previously toured with Jack Johnson, Citizen Cope and Dave Matthews, as well as produced an album with The Avett Brothers.

Friday, June 10 brings southern rock heavy hitters Gov’t Mule and singer-songwriter Grace Potter to the stage. Led by Grammy Award-winning guitar legend Warren Haynes, Gov’t Mule is an American Southern rock jam band formed in 1994 as a side project of the Allman Brothers Band. Potter, also a Grammy Award-winning artist, is known for her powerful vocals, which have led her to many successful collaborations with artists like Kenny Chesney and The Flaming Lips. Potter released her third solo album, “Daylight,” in 2019.

On Saturday night, legendary reggae group The Wailers returns to the amp, alongside Julian Marley, son of reggae music icon Bob Marley, and Bermuda-based reggae artist Mishka. The Wailers is formed by bassist Familyman Barrett and remaining members of Bob Marley & the Wailers. The group has been touring extensively since the 2020 release of “One World,” the first new album that the band had put out in over 25 years. Mishka will be complimenting reggae royalty with music from his own decades-long career, including his debut hit single, “Give You All The Love.”

The final concert of June is Umphrey’s McGee, an American jam band originally from South Bend, Indiana, who will be playing the amp on Sunday, June 19, as the final location of their “Peak Summer” concert series. The band will be coming to the amp fresh off of two nights at Red Rocks Amphitheater, bringing their genre-defying, high-energy sound to Vail. Umphrey’s McGree released their latest album, “You Walked Up Shaking in Your Boots But Stood Tall and Left a Raging Bull,” in 2021, a product of the pandemic that consists of 12 instrumental tracks designed to “wash over the audience” at live shows. Tickets are on sale at $65 for pavilion seating, $55 for lawn seating.

For more information about upcoming shows at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, visit GRFAVail.com .

Vilar Performing Arts Center

The Vilar Performing Arts Center has two concert events planned for June, both taking place the last week of the month.

On Wednesday, June 29, the indie folk band Fleet Foxes takes the stage at 7 p.m. The Seattle-based band is hitting the VPAC as part of their Shore tour, on the heels of their Grammy-nominated fourth album “Shore,” released in the fall of 2020. Led by singer-songwriter Robin Pecknold, who recently announced an upcoming collaboration with Post Malone, Fleet Foxes’ melodic harmonies, acoustic riffs and sunny sounds have garnered them tens of millions of streams and much critical acclaim. Tickets to the June 29 show are available now starting at $88.

Rock legend John Fogerty will play two nights at the Vilar Performing Arts Center this summer.

John Fogerty is playing two back-to-back nights at the Vilar, on Thursday, June 30 and Friday, July 1. Fogerty has earned his reputation as a legendary American artist, both as leader of Creedence Clearwater Revival and through an illustrious solo career. He has put out countless hit songs, such as “Centerfield,” “Proud Mary,” “Susie Q,” “Fortunate Son,” “Born on the Bayou,” “Bad Moon Rising,” and “Have You Ever Seen the Rain,” among many others. Fogerty has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and has had eight Grammy nominations and one win. Tickets for the concert are available now, starting at $245 a person.

For more information about upcoming shows at the Vilar Performing Arts Center, visit VilarPAC.org .

Block Party, Eagle

The annual Block Party is returning to Downtown Eagle on June 3-5, featuring 3 days of live music with 13 bands.

Electronic duo Thievery Corporation, made up of artists Rob Garza and Eric Hilton, is headlining the festival. The duo has been performing together for over 25 years, releasing a dozen highly acclaimed albums and cultivating a performance style that defies what is expected of an electronic music show.

“Yes, you’ll dance, sweat and put your hands in the air….but their concerts are true performances, with a killer band of players and an array of vocalists from diverse global cultures. No two shows feel the same,” their bio reads.

Their music is influenced by international genres, with songs performed in different languages and instruments from all over the world.

Electronic duo Thievery Corporation is headlining the 2022 Block Party.

The Heavy Brothers — a new funk-rock collaboration of six musicians from bands like Lettuce, Widespread Panic, Dumpstaphunk and The Meters – will make their debut at the festival. The two-day Block Party lineup also includes Ripe, Common Kings, Sam Bush, Keller & The Keels, Eric Krasno & The Assembly, Rebirth Brass Band, Liver Down the River, The Runaway Grooms and Trees Don’t Move.

Two-day general admission passes start at $129, with single day tickets available for Friday and Saturday at $79 a piece.

The third day of the Block Party event features jam band Leftover Salmon in an intimate performance at a Bloodies & Bluegrass brunch event. Tickets for this event are $119, and include a buffet brunch, open bar and a full concert set by Leftover Salmon.

For more information about the Block Party music festival lineup, visit BlockPartyEagle.com.