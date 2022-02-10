Experiential desserts in the Vail Valley

Dark chocolate sphere at Gessner Restaurant.

Kimberly Nicoletti/Special to the Daily

Sure, desserts are sweet. But when they transform into unique experiences, they’re even sweeter. Here are a few experiential desserts designed to excite more than just your tastebuds.

Gessner Restaurant

Swiss- and Colorado-inspired dishes take you on a rich exploration of flavors at Gessner Restaurant and Bar.

One of its standout desserts is the Tableside S’mores. While some people choose to stand outside and make regular s’mores, you can stay toasty and warm at your table, set against Gessner’s huge wall of windows, which open to views of the Gore Creek and Vail Mountain’s aspen groves. Or, you might prefer Gessner’s private booths, which nestle diners into their own little wood-paneled Alpine chalet-type nook on the other side of the restaurant. Either way, the setting for Tableside S’mores is nice and cozy.

And then there’s the actual taste of the s’mores. We’re not talking store-bought, crumbly graham crackers and bagged marshmallows. Executive chef Pierson Shields and chef de cuisine Kyle Cox pride themselves on taking familiar ingredients and preparing them in an innovative — and tasty — manner.

Their graham crackers are more like shortbread: thick and buttery. And their house-made marshmallow blocks are simply divine. The two mint marshmallow squares and the two marble chocolate and vanilla marshmallow squares take a while to get all gooey and melty as you hold them over the open flame, which safely burns at your table.

Tableside s'mores at at Gessner Restaurant.

Kimberly Nicoletti/Special to the Daily

Gessner’s Tableside S’mores board includes squares of dark chocolate, peanut butter cups and strawberries, which result in the most diverse and delicious s’mores you’ve ever had.

And, Gessner’s experiential desserts don’t end with s’mores. Check out its Dark Chocolate Sphere, which you crack open with a wooden hammer.

While the s’mores offer more of a chocolate lover’s dilemma (do I pair the dark chocolate or the peanut butter cups with the marble marshmallow or mint?), the Dark Chocolate Sphere lends a lighter chocolate profile.

The thin chocolate dome, sprinkled with gold dust, doesn’t usually crack with one tap of the hammer. But once you break through, you discover a classic sponge with a light and subtle mousse. Fresh berries and raspberry coulis complement the flavors, while homemade macarons add even more zip with lemon, pistachio and espresso flavors.

Sundae

First, Marble Slab introduced the concept of hand mixing goodies into your ice cream right in front of your eyes. Now, Sundae has taken it a step further.

With two stores in the Vail Valley (Vail and Edwards), Sundae offers artisan ice cream at its best. Creative new flavors and handcrafted classics make up ice cream sandwiches, house-made waffle cones, signature shakes and, of course, sundaes. You can also mix in candies and goodies within two layers (and flavors) of ice cream in a custom ice cream cake.

Just about everything, including jams and sprinklings, at Sundaes is made from scratch, without artificial colors and preservatives. Pastry chefs have created innovative sundaes, like the lemon strawberry cheesecake one, which adds lemon curd, graham cracker crumble and strawberries to the strawberry and cheesecake ice cream.

Sundae has a menu of anywhere from 16-22 flavors at any moment including classics, dairy-free options as well as rogue flavors.

Dominique Taylor / Special to the Daily

Though almost all of Sundae’s mixables, like peanut butter cups, candied hazelnuts and caramel sauce, are all made in-house, they understand that sometimes, kids just want gummy bears or Oreo cookies. So, they offer a few prepackaged favorites to blend into their ice cream.

Sundae aims to share joy one scoop at a time as they create your own special mix in front of you. And, owner Kent Beidel strives to wow people by blowing their minds with Sundae’s ice cream flavors and fusions.

Sundae’s desserts become even more experiential with their supportive community programs. Smart Scoops encourages kids to read to complete punch cards, which earn them free ice cream.

Pepi’s

Pepi’s Restaurant and Bar offers one of the most genuine Vail experiences. Enveloped by Bavarian warmth, Pepi’s is known for its European classics, including bananas Foster.

Bananas Foster debuted in the 1950s when the owner of Brennan’s Vieux Carre in New Orleans asked his sister, Ella, to create a fancy new dessert to honor Richard Foster, who had become the chairman of the New Orleans Crime Commission. Ella recalled a simple dessert her mom made by sauteing banana halves in butter and brown sugar. Ella added rum and banana liqueur, set it on fire, tossed cinnamon in for a little sparkle and served it over vanilla ice cream.

Descendants of the Brennan family, known for creating Bananas Foster, visited Vail over the summer to serve their classic dish.

Sean Naylor/Vail Daily

Since then, bananas Foster has become a classic. But, it’s not easy to find; servers must be specially trained.

Yet, it’s still a tradition at Pepi’s. Reserve a table in the Antlers Room, and it’s yours. In fact, dinner in the Antlers Room is an experience in and of itself. Servers not only deliver the absolute finest wild game, but they make an extraordinary show of it. They prepare Caesar salad, flambéed roasted duck, elk steak medallions, steak tartare and the flaming bananas Foster all at your table.

Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day or looking for an excuse to satisfy your sweet tooth, the Valley offers some stunning desserts.