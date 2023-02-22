Folk-pop-rock band Caamp to perform summer show at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail on July 17

Embrace those “in-between days” through music when Caamp comes to The Amp on July 17.

Vail Valley Foundation/Courtesy photo

What: Caamp

When: Monday, July 17, 7 p.m.

Where: Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, Vail

Cost: $59 for general admission lawn seating; $79-$89 for reserved pavilion

More information: Visit GRFAVail.com/caamp If you go …

Folk-pop-rock band Caamp started when Taylor Meier and Evan Westfall were attending Ohio University, playing in local coffee houses and growing more committed to their extracurricular project. Later adding bass player Matt Vinson and keyboardist Joseph Kavalec, Caamp was born.

From performing in coffee shops in the early 2010s to being named to Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart in 2019, Caamp has released four studio albums over the years, in addition to touring and appearances at festivals such as Austin City Limits Music Festival.

On Monday, July 17, Caamp comes to the Rocky Mountains of Colorado for a performance at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail at 7 p.m. (doors at 6 p.m.). Tickets are $59 for general admission lawn seating, $79-$89 for reserved pavilion seating and go on sale Friday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m. Visit grfavail.com/caamp for tickets and more information.

On their earthy, jubilant new album, the band from Columbus, Ohio, examines those in-between days that make up a life — not the best or most eventful days, certainly not the worst or most tragic, but those full of small pleasures and forgotten disappointments.

Meier, the group’s singer and primary songwriter, came up with the phrase “Lavender Days” to both be the name of the newest album as well as describe the band.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“It’s nostalgic,” he says. “It can remind you of your grandmother’s perfume or maybe the air freshener in your mom’s car. It can summon up all of these incredible memories and transport you to those in-between days, which I think everybody remembers with more clarity than the big events.”

Also performing on late-night television shows such as “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and “Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Caamp has amassed over 1 billion streams globally as well as multiple No. 1 songs on AAA radio. For more information, visit GRFAVail.com/caamp .