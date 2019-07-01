Free Hot Summer Nights concert series continues with the Jackie Greene Band

Jackie Greene's music appears to have been inspired by every major American musical influence: from country, to jazz, to folk to rock. He will perform on July 2 as part of Vail’s Hot Summer Nights free concert series every Tuesday night at Gerald R. Ford Amphiteather.

Submitted photo

Musicians are known for staying up late and reaching for their guitar whenever the mood strikes. But after you have your first child, it’s not so easy to just strum a tune every time you feel like it. For Jackie Greene, being a father to his one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Luca, has definitely changed when, where and at what volume he plays his music.

“I had a studio in my house, and for many years that’s where I would work on stuff,” Greene said. “I could be as loud as I wanted, relatively speaking. But with the baby’s schedule I get up really early in the morning, I have to put headphones on — the baby is the boss.”

Born in Northern California, Greene has spent much of this life on the road as a touring musician. Along with playing solo, Greene has been a part of a number of other bands, including serving as lead guitarist for the Black Crowes from 2013 to 2015. Since 2006, Greene has also played frequently with Phil Lesh, founding member and guitarist for the Grateful Dead.

As part of the Moe’s Original Bar B Que Hot Summer Nights concert series, the Jackie Greene Band will perform a free show at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail on Tuesday, July 2 at 6:30 p.m. The show is free, and special guest Brian Spotts will open at 5 p.m. Typically, Hot Summer Nights shows don’t have an opener, so the late addition of Spotts is a special treat for the Jackie Greene show.