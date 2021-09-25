“Fusioneer” Paul Kirby’s documentary featured at Vail Film Festival

“Brushstroke” explores Paul Kirby’s 40-year journey to fuse aesthetics with the theoretical, creating his muse and painting companion, Dulcinea.

The remarkable story of Colorado-based artist, engineer, and film producer Paul Kirby will be featured in the Documentary Short category of the Vail Film Festival, streaming through September 26. Entitled “Brushstroke,” the film explores Kirby’s 40-year journey to fuse aesthetics with the theoretical, creating his muse and painting companion, Dulcinea. She is a 10’ by 10’, fully-automated robot, with paints, brushes, and canvas; capable of producing masterful paintings with exquisite brushwork in the manner of the Renaissance virtuosos. Each of her distinct paintings allows Kirby to push the limits of his imagination to create original artwork.

The film’s story is about fusing art and science into one common vision, which Kirby hopes will serve as a metaphor to excite and inspire others to follow their passions.

“I had a goal to combine my expertise and passion for technology, science and invention, with my love of art and aesthetics. Following my enthusiasm and passion each day has been a blessing. I want others to see that we don’t have to fit into one category — your life’s work can be a fusion of different disciplines and one great vision.”

Viewers will watch in awe as the one-of-a-kind Dulcinea, named after a character in Don Quixote, paints with intricate brush work, changes paint colors and even washes her brush between colors. The robot can work overnight and even washes her brush one last time, seals her paints from drying out, goes to the bottom-left corner and then turns off her own power.

The film also chronicles the pain and passion that fuel Kirby’s work. In his story, we realize that art and science can become one, that our disparate strengths can all work together and that a steadfast commitment to our dreams will make them a reality —no matter how unconventional.

The 18th annual Vail Film Festival is streaming feature films, documentaries, shorts, documentary shorts and student films. The event will be held virtually this year. To view ‘Brushstroke,’ attendees can purchase an All-Access Pass for $40 or an Individual Screening Ticket for $10 at vailfilmfestival.org.