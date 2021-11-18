Just not the sopapillas: Casa Bonita hires a big-name chef to upgrade its menu

Dana Rodriguez is the new executive chef of Casa Bonita.

Much of the speculation on the future of Casa Bonita — and its trademark terrible food — is now over. On Tuesday, three-time James Beard-nominated Denver chef Dana Rodriguez announced that she’s now leading the kitchen at the Lakewood entertainment destination.

The restaurant will reopen under Rodriguez’s culinary leadership — and under new owners, South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker — sometime in the second half of 2022, Rodriguez said.

“I’ve been working (in the restaurant) for about two weeks now,” she told The Denver Post on Tuesday. “And I’ve started thinking how to make everything better in my own way.”

Rodriguez is the chef and operator behind beloved Denver restaurants Work & Class and Super Mega Bien. She also has her own mezcal brand, Doña Loca, named after an affectionate nickname for the chef within the local industry.

She’s known for her candor, sense of humor and down-to-earth approach to running restaurants. Rodriguez and her partners are transparent about finances with employees and pay both front- and back-of-house workers better than Denver restaurant standards.

