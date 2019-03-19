Snowsports Museum expands Tales of the 10th Series with presentation by retired Marine Corps Colonel Tom Duhs

The legends and stories of the famed 10th Mountain Division will come alive on Tuesday when retired Marine Corps Colonel Tom Duhs travels to the Colorado Snowsports Museum for a fascinating look at the acclaimed mountain troops that trained at Camp Hale and Ski Cooper, before helping to end World War II in Europe.

The 90-minute presentation is scheduled to get underway at 3:30 pm. Seating is limited, with a maximum of 30 participants able to be seated. Tickets are priced at $5. Call 970-476-1876 in advance for availability.

A special extension of the museum's popular Friday afternoon presentations by 10th Mountain veteran Sandy Treat, Duhs' program, entitled "Ski Troops," brings to life the compelling story of one of the U.S. Army's most unique divisions.

The 14,000-man division was filled with some of the finest skiers, mountaineers, muleskinners and horsemen in the world, and was the last American division to see combat. Once the unit deployed to the mountains of Italy in the closing months of the war, the 10th never lost a battle or gave up an inch of ground. After the war, many of the division's veterans went on to create or expand ski resorts in Vail, Aspen, Arapahoe Basin and many other ski areas across the nation.

Duhs is a former U.S. Marine Corps officer, serving at the Mountain Warfare Training Center in California from 1981-84. The Marine Corps version of Camp Hale, the center featured the same sort of training that the men of the 10th received in Colorado: skiing and rock climbing.

He also served in Alaska, training Marines in cold weather operations, skiing and climbing, while participating in five winter deployments to Norway on NATO exercises. He retired in 2008, following thirty years of service.

Recommended Stories For You

Duhs has co-authored two books: "Sempre Avanti—Always Forward" and "Ice and Granite—Snow Soldiers of Riva Ridge." Twice a month, he gives presentations on the 10th Mountain Division.

In addition to this special Tuesday 10th Mountain presentation, the Colorado Snowsports Museum will continue to host the popular Friday afternoon Tales of the 10th with Sandy Treat. For additional information, contact the museum at 970-476-1876.