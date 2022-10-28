The Movie Guru: New streaming movies for every Halloween vibe

"The Curse of Bridge Hollow" is streaming on Netflix.

Netflix/Courtesy photo

Family-friendly fun: The Curse of Bridge Hollow (Netflix)

There’s an entire genre of movies where brave kids battle a magical evil that invades their small town, and I’m always on the lookout for new entries. “The Curse of Bridge Hollow” is a particularly fun addition to the genre, with a good sense of humor and some nice father-daughter relationship building. The monsters are also really well executed, with enough creative touches to elevate a basic concept into something interesting.

Those same touches are the key to a lot of the movie’s charm. The humor is well-balanced and sometimes even manages to be clever. The relationship between the father and daughter (Marlon Wayans and Priah Ferguson) allows for moments of growth and understanding on both sides. The supporting cast is entertainingly weird without taking over the movie. Added together, it makes for a particularly satisfying Halloween adventure.

Classically spooky: The Old Dark House (Mubi)

A (previously) lost classic from the director of “Frankenstein,” 1932’s “This Old Dark House” is seen by many as the first haunted house horror movie. Restored in 2017, the movie follows two groups of travelers who find refuge at a strange house during a terrible storm. The owners of the house are strange and somewhat unsettling, but is there something even more chilling going on?

The movie is billed as a horror comedy, but there are plenty of genuine chills in here. Director James Whale invented classic tropes even as he played with them, using lighter moments to sharpen the unsettling ones. Add in a cast that includes such greats as Boris Karloff, Charles Laughton and Gloria Stuart, and you have an unmissable example of old-school horror.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Gory Terror: Hellraiser (Hulu)

Nothing could match the vibe of the original “Hellraiser,” a campy, subversive classic. Thankfully, this new “Hellraiser” is less a remake and more of a sequel that’s infinitely more worthy than many of the others that came before it. It’s missing the vibe of the original, but it has its own unique feel and expands on the series’ lore in a fascinating way. And if you’re a fan of gore, don’t worry – there’s still plenty here.

Unexpectedly for a horror movie, the performances are one of the best things about the new “Hellraiser.” Odessa A’zion is fantastic as Riley, bringing unexpected depth to a young woman battling demons both inside and outside of her head. Jamie Clayton is just as wonderful as Pinhead, offering up a performance that breathes new life into the iconic character. Add in some dramatic flair by Goran Visnijic, and you have one of the rare reboots that are worth a second look.

Jenniffer Wardell is an award-winning movie critic and member of the Denver Film Critics Society. Find her on Twitter at @wardellwriter or drop her a line at themovieguruslc@gmail.com .