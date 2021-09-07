The Samples announce show at Shakedown Bar on Sept. 9

Described as Reggae-influenced rock/pop, The Samples were founded in Boulder in 1987 and are best known for their hits “Feel Us Shaking,” “When It’s Raining” and “Did Ya Ever Look So Nice.”

Shakedown Bar announced today that Colorado-based alternative rock band The Samples will headline a ticketed event on Thursday, September 9 at 9:30 p.m.

Located at the top of Bridge Street in Vail Village, Shakedown Bar recently underwent major renovations to upgrade audience viewing areas, in addition to adding state-of-the art sound and lighting.

Described as Reggae-influenced rock/pop, The Samples were founded in Boulder in 1987 and are best known for their hits “Feel Us Shaking,” “When It’s Raining” and “Did Ya Ever Look So Nice.” The group has produced 12 studio albums, five live albums and their music has appeared on numerous compilations and soundtracks, including 2012’s “Perks of Being a Wallflower” that featured the popular track, “Could It Be Another Change.” The Samples most recent album, Indian Summer was released in 2019.

The Samples at Shakedown Bar will be a one-night-only event and $45 tickets are available online . Doors open at 9 p.m. and music starts at 9:30 p.m. Proof of vaccination is required for all ticket holders.

Tickets, more information and a full lineup of Shakedown events, including Shakedown’s free Pop-Up Street Music performances are available at shakedownbarvail.com.