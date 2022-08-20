There’s now a Colorado-themed version of Wordle

Coloradle, it’s like Wordle but for Coloradans.

Coloradle/Courtesy image

So you’re bored with Wordle and have stopped posting your scores on social media? Maybe all you need is a fresh angle

Last week, the Colorado Chamber of Commerce announced Coloradle , a digital word game that’s nearly identical to Wordle except that it’s Colorado themed. Answers will be popular activities, landmarks and locations, public figures, colloquialisms, and well-known businesses or brands.

According to the announcement, there will be one puzzle daily at Coloradle.com and it can range from four to eight letters long. The game resets at midnight mountain time each day.

