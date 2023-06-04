Vail Symposium discusses competition with China on June 6

Cover of 'The Decisive Decade'

Courtesy photo

IF YOU GO: What: America’s Grand Strategy for Triumph Over China

When: Tuesday, June 6, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Eagle River Presbyterian Church & Zoom webinar

More information: Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 at the door; webinar-only tickets are free. Please visit VailSymposium.org for more information. The book is available at The Bookworm of Edwards.

U.S.-China relations have been rocky for years as China continues its quest to move to the center of the world stage. However, it’s not certain that this momentum is unstoppable. On Tuesday, June 6 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Eagle River Presbyterian Church and live over Zoom, Dr. Jonathan Ward, founder of the Atlas Organization and the author of “The Decisive Decade,” will focus on the economic battlefront and in-depth analysis of the diplomatic, military and ideological arenas of this competition to offer a rousing, strategic call to action to thwart the long-term strategies of China and its Communist Party.

“In our season opener last week, president of the US Council on Foreign Relations Dr. Richard Haass identified China’s growing capacity as a key threat to American democracy,” Vail Symposium Executive Director James Kenly said. “Dr. Ward will illuminate the way forward with a modern lens on a rich history.”

Dr. Jonathan D.T. Ward―China scholar and founder of the Atlas Organization, a consultancy focused on US-China global competition―offers a comprehensive framework for how the United States can, and must, defeat China on the world stage economically, diplomatically, militarily, and ideologically. International security and American supremacy are at stake―and now is the time for the US to take action.

China’s global power and influence grow every day. Working from a deep sense of national identity, the Chinese Communist Party is leading its country toward what it deems “the great rejuvenation of the Chinese Nation,” and executing a long-term Grand Strategy to topple over its chief adversary, the United States. As China becomes increasingly repressive domestically and aggressive overseas, it threatens to upend America’s global dominance at every turn.

Ward provides novel and practical strategies that our government, as well as our businesses and our citizens, can utilize to undermine our adversary. He argues that exhaustive campaigns in the economic, diplomatic, military and ideological arenas must be taken to achieve victory.

With expert analysis of the history of US-China relations, as well as insight into how the Russia-Ukrainian war can inform our strategic thinking, Ward presents a unique toolkit for our triumph over China. We can succeed, but it won’t be easy; it will take all of our nation’s ingenuity, confidence, and willpower to win.

About the speaker

Dr. Jonathan D. T. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory,” a handbook to the global strategy of the Chinese Communist Party which utilizes numerous primary documents to explain their near and long-term vision in their own words. His company, Atlas Organization, works with global firms in key strategic industries, building a multi-sector understanding of U.S.-China competition and risk. Ward is an internationally recognized expert on Chinese global strategy and U.S.-China competition. He earned his PhD in China-India relations at the University of Oxford and his undergraduate degree at Columbia University where he studied the Russian and Chinese languages.