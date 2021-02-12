Valentine’s Day: Decorate your home with these 4 Vail Valley items to celebrate love all month

Valentine’s Day is all about celebrating love, but why not dedicate this whole month to focusing on it? I mean, there’s love of family, friends, nature, home, as well as significant others. And why not bring it into the home, to remind yourself every day?
These home items from Vail Valley stores can bring loving energy into the home, day in and day out.
The Baccarat Coeur Cupid Heart is crafted from the finest crystal, and its contours are perfectly formed to refract the light. The depth of the shape echoes the depth of the love it symbolically represents. It is available in beautifully translucent clear crystal, as well as passionate fiery red crystal. $280. Annie’s, 100 E Meadow Dr # 2, Vail. 970.476.4197
This gold-colored, brass-plated Aerin Home Collection Ambroise Heart Gold measures 4” x 4” and 1.5” high. The design is inspired by a flower petal. $195. Gorsuch, 263 Gore Creek Drive, Vail. 970.476.2294. http://www.gorsuch.com
Snuggle up with this machine washable linen pillow, with a removable, stonewashed cover, as well as a down insert. Measures 24" x 24”. $120. The Home Outpost, 150 Cooley Mesa Rd. D, Gypsum. 970.524.1072. http://www.thehomeoutpost.com
Live by the words of this Maya Angelou quote, as a wall hanging. Each tarp is composed of hardy canvas and has five bracket loops for easy hanging. Dimensions: 46" x 57". $160. The Home Outpost, 150 Cooley Mesa Rd. D, Gypsum. 970.524.1072. http://www.thehomeoutpost.com
