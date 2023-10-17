2023-24 NorAm Series schedule includes stops at Copper Mountain and Beaver Creek

Liv Moritz competes in a NorAm Cup event last winter. The 2023-2024 calendar includes stops at Copper Mountain and Beaver Creek.

Steven Kornreich/Courtesy photo

The 2023 NorAm Cup schedule will open with stops at Copper Mountain and Beaver Creek. U.S. Ski and Snowboard announced the Stifel Success NorAm Series, part of the NorAm Cup, in a press release Thursday. The NorAm Cup is one of five continental cups across the globe and is considered a stepping stone to the World Cup circuit.

Copper Mountain will host a women’s and men’s downhill and super-G Dec. 6-9. The tour will travel over Vail Pass to Beaver Creek for men’s slalom and giant slalom Dec. 11-14. The release also noted that the schedule will return to the esteemed Whiteface Mountain in New York after a one-year hiatus.

“The NorAm Cup is a vital next step for our athletes on the way to Europa Cup and World Cup competition,” stated U.S. Ski & Snowboard Alpine development director Chip Knight.

“It is also a significant benchmarking series for our junior athletes, with NorAm results helping athletes qualify for the World Junior Championships in Haute Savoie, France, this year and ultimately earn national team selection.”

NorAm Cup Schedule

Dec. 6-9: Copper Mountain, CO – women’s and men’s downhill/super-G*

Dec. 11-14: Beaver Creek Resort, CO – men’s slalom/giant slalom*

Dec. 13-16: Tremblant, CAN – women’s slalom/giant slalom

Jan. 2-5: Stratton Mountain, VT – women’s slalom/giant slalom*

Jan. 2-5: Burke Mountain, VT – men’s slalom/giant slalom*

Jan. 7-8: Whiteface Mountain, NY – men’s and women’s super-G*

Feb. 24-25: Devils Glen, CAN – women’s slalom

Feb. 26-27: Georgian Peaks, CAN – women’s giant slalom

Feb. 26-29: Mont Ste-Marie, CAN – men’s slalom/giant slalom

April 1-11: Panorama Resort, CAN – men’s and women’s slalom/giant slalom/super-G/downhill

*denotes Stifel Success NorAm Series

Locals have taken advantage of the home-snow advantage in recent years. Vail’s Kjersti Moritz placed third in the giant slalom at the Copper Mountain NorAm last Dec. 1 and Allie Resnick won the women’s slalom the following day. Fellow SSCV alumnus Kyle Negomir picked up a downhill silver and bronze on Dec. 7 and 8 and then won the super-G at Copper Mountain on Dec. 10