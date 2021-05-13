Alliance Moving Systems warehouse sale features high end treasures with proceeds benefiting the Magic School Bus

Andy Clark of Alliance Moving Systems says his warehouse is full of items he is storing for clients. He has five trailer loads of donated furniture pieces for this year’s Home to Home benefit sale. Proceeds from this year’s event will go to the Magic School Bus.

Pam Boyd / pboyd@vaildaily.com

Home to Home Benefit Furniture Sale

See that big orange trailer? Andy Clark has five of those filled with donations for his Home to Home benefit sale What: Alliance Moving Systems used, high-end furniture sale to benefit the Magic School Bus When: Friday, May 14, from 1 to 3 p.m. and Saturday, May 15, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Where: Alliance Moving Systems warehouse located at 375 Spring Buck Road in Gypsum

At the Alliance Moving Systems warehouse in Gypsum, there is a whole lot of high-end furniture pieces waiting to find new homes and do some community good at the same time.

The business’ annual Home to Home Sale is happening this weekend and organizer Andy Clark is actually in a bit of denial about how big the event will be.

“We have four trailers full of donated furniture,” he proclaimed during an interview this week.

“It’s actually five,” said one of his co-workers.

For several years now, Clark has operated a program called Home to Home to find new purpose for donated furniture. He explained that his moving business’ clients often donate pieces they no longer want with his assurance that their items will go to people who need them.

“Our clients are very generous,” Clark said. “All this furniture is donated with the understanding that where there is a need, I will give it to people.”

Three years ago, Clark first partnered with First Lutheran Church in Gypsum to organize a furniture sale event and he staged a second sale last spring that generated $5,000 for the Vail Valley Foundation. This year, the Magic School Bus children’s literacy program will be the sale recipient.

“It isn’t about us covering any expenses. Any money generated will go directly to the Magic School Bus,” Clark said. “Our goal is to not have five trailers full of furniture when we are done.”

The goal is also to do a bit of good in the community.

“We just hope people come to see some of the nice things and know that their money is going to a good cause,” Clark said.

Couches are stacked inside the Alliance Moving Systems warehouse in anticipation of this week’s benefit sale.

Pam Boyd / pboyd@vaildaily.com

Anything and everything

When you are talking about five trailers full of furniture donations, it’s tough to list out what’s available. There are couches, tables, chairs and lamps, and all of them have lots of useful life left. What’s more, lots of the pieces would have top dollar price tags attached if they were displayed on a showroom floor.

But not all of the donations to Home to Home fall into that category, so Clark is willing to give away some more utilitarian pieces. Anyone who could use some home furnishings but is running short on cash can stop by the sale on Friday afternoon to check out the stacks of free items. The giveaway stacks will be located outside, on the southeast corner of the warehouse property.

“We all have some tough straights at times,” Clark said. “We just want this stuff to go to new homes.”

This hand-worked console table is one of the pieces featured for this year’s Home to Home sale.

Pam Boyd / pboyd@vaildaily.com

Along with the furniture sale, Alliance will offer a document shredding service during the event. Shredding services will be offered for 45 cents per pound.

For additional information about the shred-a-thon or the furniture sale benefit, contact Alliance Moving Systems at 970-524-6683.