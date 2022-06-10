Avon launches first electric buses

On Saturday, June 11, the town of Avon will welcome its first two electric buses to its fleet.

Town of Avon/Courtesy Photo

The town of Avon will welcome its first electric buses into service this weekend. This milestone marks a significant step in transitioning Avon’s diesel transit fleet to zero-emission vehicles.

The $2 million purchase was made possible with a Federal Transit Authority Low-No Emission Vehicle Grant. The $1.6 million grant helped purchase two 35-foot electric battery Proterra buses. The new additions, coupled with the town’s commitment to renewable energy with Holy Cross Energy, are key components of the town’s strategy toward reaching Avon’s climate action goals.



“We are eager to get these electric buses on the road. Transit plays an important role in our community. Providing transit service in an environmentally friendly manner will no doubt promote a healthier community and cleaner air for all,” said Mayor Sarah Smith Hymes.



An Avon electric bus will be showcased at Avon Station on Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event will kick off at 10 a.m. with refreshments and swag.

For more information, please contact Mobility Manager Jim Shoun at mobility@avon.org or call 970-748-4120.