The best cloud type for finding shapes is cumulus clouds. The bottom of cumulus clouds can float as low as 1,000 feet above the ground, but the cloud can reach up to 12,000 feet into the sky.

Not only can looking up at the clouds provide clues about incoming weather, but it also can bring about feelings of unity and happiness. At least that’s what Gavin Pretor-Pinney believes — and his enthusiasm is quite catchy. On Oct. 9, as part of the Vail Symposium, he takes audiences on an illustrated tour of the sky to teach them how to recognize cloud patterns, and what that can mean weatherwise.

Pretor-Pinney founded the Cloud Appreciation Society 18 years ago as a bit of a fluke. The University of Oxford graduate had studied physics, philosophy and psychology — not meteorology — but when a friend asked him to talk about clouds at a literary festival, he named the session “The Inaugural Lecture of the Cloud Appreciation Society.” At the time, he thought it was just a fun name, but, as it turned out, it caught on — before going viral was even a “thing.” People expressed so much interest that he officially launched the Cloud Appreciation Society, which now has about 62,000 members throughout 120 countries. Members receive a cloud information wheel to help identify clouds, as well as a daily email photo of interesting clouds people take from around the world, along with a short explanation of the cloud pattern.

“It’s a reminder of the day ahead that maybe you want to pay a little bit more attention to what’s above you. It’s a reminder that this beautiful, abstract art show is being performed each day above us. When you’re stressed, you tend to look down. This is about looking up, and looking up is lifting your perspective and engaging with this ever-changing narrative that’s going on — a narrative that has no beginning and no end. It’s an important asset going on in the natural world, within the digital world … the sky’s the last wilderness, and it’s in easy reach even for people who live in the city,” he said. “The sky is one of the most beautiful parts of nature, and it’s a part that’s underappreciated, even though it dominates over half of our vision.”

Though he started the Cloud Appreciation Society to study clouds, he soon realized the topic is a way to connect people.

“We all inhabit the same sky. It transcends language. It’s unifying. Whether a sunset is beautiful is not a divisive (topic),” he said, talking about how this sense of connection continually energizes him. “It’s something we need more of; it’s something that’s unifying and brings people together.”

In addition to improving people’s sense of well-being as they slow down and gaze up at the sky, the science of clouds can also alert us to changing weather. Fair-weather cotton tufts known as cumulus indicate smooth sailing, so to speak, while cirrus uncinus clouds can signal precipitation.

“The topic is endlessly challenging because we’ve always looked up at the sky and had questions we’ve asked first of the gods, and now we understand the atmosphere on a scientific level, but we still have big questions with climate change and the influence clouds have on the changing climate. It’s not a subject where you think, ‘Oh, great, I’ve got that sorted,'” he said.

Though clouds still hold mysteries, Pretor-Pinney simplifies the subject through glorious photos and useful facts in his talks. Monday’s family-friendly program includes stunning photography and entertaining stories to acquaint audiences with dramatic cloud formations and their layered meanings.

In his home country of England, he co-founded the “Idler,” a magazine that supports the essential role downtime plays in creative thinking. He won the Royal Society Winton Prize for Science Books and published “Cloudspotter’s Guide” in 2006 and “Cloud Collector’s Handbook” in 2009. In 2021, he complied “A Cloud A Day,” which contains 365 color photos of the best cloud patterns members of the Cloud Appreciation Society have gathered, along with facts and inspiring quotes. This spring, “The Cloud Collector’s Handbook” comes out — a pocketsize book on cloudspotting for beginners.

His fascination with clouds and their fleeting metamorphosis is contagious; he definitely makes a compelling case for how watching clouds wondrously change minute by minute can be a key to holding our head high and escaping some of the pressures of our modern, rushed pace.