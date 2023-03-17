CMC board of trustees approves its eighth bachelor’s degree

At its March 14 board meeting, the Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees approved a new Bachelor of Applied Science in Integrated Media. The application will be offered at CMC’s Spring Valley campus in Glenwood Springs.

As part of CMC’s Isaacson School for Communication, Arts & Media, the new bachelor’s degree will prepare graduates for careers in marketing, strategic communication in digital spaces, content creation and more.

The new bachelor’s degree is consistent with the college’s role as a dual mission institution, which means that the college offers a mix of liberal arts and applied science programs in a blend of undergraduate programs localized to the workforce needs of CMC’s mountain communities.

“Our faculty developed this bachelor’s degree in response to demand from employers who need well-rounded communicators to help companies, nonprofits and organizations like hospitals and local governments tell their story,” said Dr. Jess Guarnero, dean of CMC’s Isaacson School for Communication, Arts & Media. “This will be an attractive degree for students new to CMC, as well as students pursuing associate degrees in our professional photography, graphic design, digital media and ski and snowboard business programs.”

Classes for the new bachelor’s degree begin this fall.

Additionally, trustees received an award from the Association of Governing Boards of Colleges and Universities recognizing them for being selected to receive the Nason award for exemplary leadership and governance. The award is presented annually to boards that demonstrate exceptional leadership and initiative. The CMC Board of Trustees was the only governing board of a public college or university in the U.S. to receive the award this year.

CMC’s trustees were recognized for addressing the needs of students and the region the college serves through multiple institutional initiatives including building new affordable housing for its students, expanding academic programming for high-demand fields like nursing, strengthening the college’s financial health and its support for underserved students and more.

“The publicly elected individuals on the CMC board of trustees are laser-focused on doing what’s right for our students, our beloved mountain communities and our taxpayers,” said Dr. Carrie Besnette Hauser, CMC president and CEO. “These individuals have earned and deserve this special recognition for their courage, wisdom and foresight.”

Also, trustees unanimously approved: