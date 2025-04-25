Red flag warning, fire weather watch in effect in western Colorado this weekend

A red flag warning is in place in Western Colorado Friday and Saturday due to gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, according to the National Weather Service .

The warning extends over Eagle, Pitkin, Garfield and Mesa counties, as well as portions of other counties in the southwest part of the state. The warning is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. both Friday and Saturday and applies to anything below 7,000 feet, according to the weather service.

Additionally, there is a fire weather watch in place Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening, also below 7,000 feet.

A red flag warning means critical fire weather conditions are occurring or will shortly, meaning wind and low humidity could contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Wind gusts are expected to reach 40 miles per hour, while humidity will be between 8 and 13%.