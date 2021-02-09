Grouse chair finally opens at Beaver Creek, Mongolia lift coming soon at Vail

The Grouse Mountain chair at Beaver Creek on Saturday. The lift opened for the season on Monday following more than 2 feet of snow in the last week.

Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com

VAIL — After receiving more than 2 feet of snow in the last week, Beaver Creek opened the Grouse Mountain charilift on Monday.

The low-snow year has made it difficult to get all lifts up and running, said company spokesperson John Plack. In Vail, surface lift No. 22 still is not quite ready for the general public, although that area should open soon, Plack said.

In Vail, the problem has not been from snow on the runs themselves in the Outer Mongolia Bowl (serviced by lift No. 22.) Rather, the run-out from that area, serviced by a run called Silk Road, has required a little extra care this season without much snow to push over that road.

“We have been waiting for the right amount of snow for Mongolia Platter #22 to ensure we have the egress routes prepared for patrol in the event they need to evacuate an injured individual,“ Plack said in an email on Monday. ”We were hoping to open that after this week’s snow, but the high winds slowed down our progress.“

Lift No. 22 at Vail has yet to open for the season.

John LaConte

Areas of Vail Mountain, including China Bowl and Blue Sky Basin, were closed on Sunday and Monday due to high winds.

“The amount of snow through Saturday, and the high wind event on Saturday through (Monday), created the need to approach much of the Back Bowl and Blue Sky Basin terrain areas with caution – we will never compromise safety,” Plack said.