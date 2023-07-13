Community invited to open house for Prayer Wall in Vail Health Frechette Chapel

Vail Health Foundation invites the community to an open house for the Prayer Wall inside the Vail Health Frechette Chapel on Sunday, July 16, from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

The Frechette Chapel features the only replica of Jerusalem’s Western Wall (Kotel) in the U.S. The stones for the Prayer Wall are made of the same stone King Solomon used in building the Temple in Jerusalem.

“Of my many trips to Israel, there was no holier spot for me than the Kotel in Jerusalem. I wanted to bring that kind of spiritual space to Vail,” said Rabbi Joel Newman, who led the fundraising effort.

In keeping with a 300-year-old tradition of the Western Wall, there are spaces between the stones allowing visitors to leave a note expressing their deepest hope on a joyous occasion or heartfelt feelings during a difficult time. Generous donations from members of the B’nai Vail Congregation and the community made it possible to create the Prayer Wall.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Rabbi Newman for his vision and dedication to bringing the Prayer Wall to the Vail Health Frechette Chapel,” said Will Cook, president and CEO of Vail Health. “We are also grateful to the B’nai Vail Congregation and the larger community for their generous donations. This collaboration exemplifies the spirit of coming together to create something meaningful and healing.”

Attendees can see the chapel’s unique features, including the prayer wall and a special prayer book curated by Newman. The prayer book was made possible thanks to the generosity of Amy and Jeff Goldsmith.

“Last year, I began to create the prayer book, which includes photos of Jerusalem, Vail, and the mountains, surrounded by meditations and prayers for all faiths,” Newman said.

The event is open to the public; no advanced registration is required. Tours of the Frechette Chapel will begin in the Ann Smead and Michael Byram Lobby, located in the West Wing of Vail Health Hospital. Parking is available at the Lionshead Parking Structure.

“The Vail Health Frechette Chapel and the Prayer Wall are an example of the combined generosity of our community, and we are grateful to have a place inside Vail Health Hospital dedicated to providing solace for patients, family members and visitors during their time with us,” said Dan Pennington, chief philanthropy officer at Vail Health Foundation.

Vail Health Hospital debuted the Frechette Chapel on the second floor of the west wing of the hospital in January 2023. The chapel, the first to be opened within the hospital, was made possible by generous donations from the Frechette Family Foundation.