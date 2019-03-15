Copper Mountain receives draft approval for snowmaking, summer uses

The White River National Forest has issued the Draft Decision Notice on the Copper Mountain Snowmaking and Summer Uses Project environmental assessment.

After consideration of the analysis in the Environmental Assessment and public comments, White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams, the deciding official, has approved the proposed action. The decision authorizes additional snowmaking coverage on 86 acres of existing ski trails; the construction of approximately 24 miles of additional mountain biking trails and 14 miles of hiking trails; and the expansion of summer programming centered on guided overnight camping within the Special Use Permit area. Additionally, the decision authorizes a 370-foot extension to the segment of the existing "A-1" mountain road to access an inholding owned by Copper in Spaulding Bowl.

"This project will improve skiing conditions in the winter, especially in the early season, and add exciting new summer recreation opportunities for visitors where they can connect, discover and enjoy National Forest Lands," Fitzwilliams said.

The Environmental Assessment, Draft Decision Notice, and supporting documentation are available for review online at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=54909 . An interactive story map highlighting the Proposed Action is also available at: https://goo.gl/c4HZqY .

The release of the draft decision initiates the 45-day objections period. Individuals who submitted timely and specific written comments during the 30-day combined scoping and comment period initiated in November 2018 have standing to file an objection to the Draft Decision Notice.

Objections, including attachments, must be submitted via mail, express delivery, messenger service, or hand delivery (Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excluding holidays) to: Objection Reviewing Officer, USDA Forest Service, Rocky Mountain Region, 1617 Cole Blvd. Bldg. 17, Golden, CO 80401; or by Email to: r02admin-review@fs.fed.us .

For more information, call Sam Massman, 970-262-3484, or email smassman@fs.fed.us .