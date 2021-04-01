Vail Police investigating catalytic converter thefts

Vail Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects who stole several catalytic converters from vehicles parked at Vail Mountain School early Thursday morning.

Photo courtesy of Vail Police

VAIL — Vail Police are looking for two suspects who stole several catalytic converters from vehicles parked at Vail Mountain School early Thursday morning.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspects and the vehicle they used during the thefts on video. The vehicle was found abandoned in Dillon later in the morning, but the suspects have not been located, according to Vail Police.

People with information regarding the individuals or the vehicle in the surveillance images are asked to contact Detective Greg Schwartz or Detective Brian Flynn at 970-479-2201, or by emailing them at gschwartz@vailgov.com or bflynn@vailgov.com .

Catalytic converter and motor vehicle thefts have increased nationwide, according to Vail Police, and the department is reminding residents and guests to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately by calling 911.

Most of these thefts have taken place in the early morning hours throughout the mountain towns, the police department said. People are encouraged to lock their vehicles and park in a garage when possible, or remove valuables and park in well-lit areas if parking outside.