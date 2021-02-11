Vail Police make arrest in felony menacing case

Trevor Fournier



Vail Police arrested Trevor Fournier, 23, of Minturn, on Wednesday for charges of felony menacing, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and harassment.

The arrest was the result of an ongoing investigation of an incident at La Cantina restaurant in Vail last Sunday, and was made with assistance from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident involved a suspect threatening a patron at the restaurant. The suspect became increasingly aggressive and twice attempted to assault the victim with chairs, damaging restaurant property, before brandishing a switchblade-style knife and threatening the victim before fleeing on foot, police said.

Vail Police received several phone calls and emails after asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect. Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Craig Westering at cwestering@vailgov.com or 970-479-2201.