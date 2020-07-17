Don MacLachlan retires after nearly 30 years as GM of Vail Residences at Cascade Village

Russ Craney

Special to the Daily

After nearly 30 years as general manager of the Vail Residences at Cascade Village, Don MacLachlan has retired. Longtime local Russ Craney has been promoted to the leadership position, taking over for MacLachlan.

Craney first became associated with the Residences when he joined the food and beverage team at the Vail Cascade in the mid-1990s. For several years he shifted into operations positions with Rock Resort at Lodge & Spa at Cordillera, Hotel Jerome in Aspen, and the Osprey in Beaver Creek. Russ rejoined the Cascade team in 2010 as assistant general manager and assisted with the transition to Hotel Talisa and then Grand Hyatt Vail in 2019.

In his new position, Craney will oversee all operations for the Vail Residences at Cascade Village, which is a collection of 166 units spread across seven residential complexes and private homes. Ranging from one- to eight-bedroom rentals, guests can choose from luxurious private homes, lift side condominiums or moderately priced units within walking or shuttle distance to the lift, Gore Creek and resort amenities.