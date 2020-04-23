Eagle County receives relief from Colorado stay-at-home orders
Exemptions will also allow for the opening of certain parks and businesses
Congratulating Eagle County on Thursday for its response to COVID-19, the state’s top public health official, Jill Ryan, granted the county’s request for exemptions from state orders on stringent stay-at-home requirements and gatherings of less than 10.
The exemptions will also allow for the opening of certain parks and businesses including retail and service, provide social distancing guidelines are followed.
Ryan, the executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and a former Eagle County Commissioner who lives in Edwards, attended a meeting of the Eagle County Commissioners in-person to grant the request.
“Thank you, and very good job Eagle County,” Ryan said in granting the request.
Gov. Jared Polis also attended the meeting, but not in person. Polis was in the room via a large screen.
“The way that Vail Health, the county health department, the commissioners, really everybody stepped up to get the valley, through this crisis, has been an inspiration to the rest of the state,” Polis said.
