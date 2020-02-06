Eagle County Schools closed Friday for snow day

Out of an abundance of safety for students, families, and staff with the continued heavy snow, strong winds and poor road conditions, all Eagle County Schools will be closed Friday. Snow is expected to continue falling throughout Friday, which will include strong winds creating blowing and drifting snow.

Additional accumulations could amount to 11-28 inches in some areas and strong winds up to 65 mph. The east end of the Valley to Red Cliff already has almost a foot of snow, with more expected overnight. Travel could be very difficult to impossible as blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.