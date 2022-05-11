Eagle County Schools contacts parents regarding disturbing squirrel video

Eagle County Schools has issued a letter to parents regarding a disturbing video that was shared on the internet.

Vail Daily file photo

Eagle County Schools on Wednesday sent an email to parents regarding a video depicting the drowning of a live squirrel, which is making headlines around the state.

The social media video “shows a teen laughing as he holds the animal by its tail before he drops it in the toilet and flushes it down,” and is “alleged to have occurred inside a bathroom at Eagle Valley High School in Gypsum,” the Denver Post reports .

A comment posted to social media by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office said the office is “aware of this incident and our School Resource Officer is working with the school officials, the students involved & their parents. Charges have been submitted, several student suspended and the full story of the incident is being investigated.”

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Department did not respond to the Vail Daily for a request for comment as of Wednesday, when Eagle County Schools issued its letter.

The letter to parents was signed by Superintendent Philip Qualman and said matters of student discipline are confidential and local law enforcement is actively handling the incident.

“We recognize that the video caused an immediate response and has become very emotional for many in our community,” Qualman writes. “We have heard rumors circulating with speculation that because the students involved in the incident have been harassed since the event, they might seek retribution in the form of some other act of violence.

“There is no credible evidence of any threat of further violence at EVHS or any other school location.

“School and district administration continue to follow due process with regards to student discipline and are also working with the local authorities to ensure the safety of our entire student body.

“If you have any questions, comments, or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to district administration. We are committed to continuing to provide a safe and healthy environment for your students.”