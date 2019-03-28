Eagle opts into broadband project

So what's THOR?

THOR would be like an internet version of a high-speed train track around northwest Colorado.

The metaphorical stations would be at locations along the route.

Right now, nine communities have signed letters of intent to be part of the system. As many as 12 communities might sign on, said Mammoth’s Evan Biagi.

Eagle’s center would be the Eagle Town Hall.

In exchange for agreeing to host a center, communities get the bandwidth that they may not have.

They also get what’s called “resiliency,” a backup system in case their main system goes down. A system failure can happen with something as simple as a backhoe operator cutting the cable.

Roughly $1 million of the $2.5 million total pricetag is hardware and startup costs. Colorado’s Department of Local Affairs came up with a $1 million grant to cover part of that. The rest will come from towns and other entities that join the co-op. If more entities join the costs go down; if fewer join the costs go up.

Eagle’s share of the startup costs is $308,909.

Right now, the town of Eagle pays CenturyLink $6,456 a month for phones and internet service.

THOR would cost Eagle $7,900 a month, or $1,444 more than the town pays CenturyLink.

Eagle hopes to offset some of that cost by signing up other entities, such as other governments, and eventually homes and businesses.

The THOR network loop would run 178 miles through Eagle County to Glenwood Springs, up through Meeker, Craig and Steamboat Springs.

THOR is a project of the Northwest Colorado Council of Governments. The NWCCOG contracted with Mammoth, a Gillette, Wyoming firm, to build it.

THOR is not an acronym. It’s just a name someone thought of, and it stuck.

Sources: Mammoth Networks, town of Eagle, Northwest Colorado Council of Governments.