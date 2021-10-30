Eagle police officer receives ‘lifesaving award’

Eagle Police Officer Callan Stahl (left) was presented with the Eagle Police Department’s Lifesaving Award by Chief Joey Staufer on Tuesday evening.

Eagle Police Department/Courtesy photo

Eagle Police Officer Callan Stahl was presented with the Town of Eagle Police Department’s Lifesaving Award Tuesday for his quick response to a suspected overdose at the Eagle River Center event venue.

Police Chief Joey Staufer presented Stahl with the award in front of the Eagle Town Council Tuesday, after reading a statement he wrote about Stahl’s service that day.

“During the evening hours on September 4, 2021, Vail Dispatch aired an urgent medical call for service regarding a patient at the Eagle River Center event venue at the Eagle County Fairgrounds who was unconscious, not breathing and possibly suffering from a narcotic overdose,” Staufer said, reading from a letter he wrote to the Town Council.

Even though the event venue was just outside of Eagle’s jurisdiction, Stahl “recognized the critical urgency and immediately responded to the venue,” Staufer said.

Stahl arrived at the venue within three minutes of receiving the call and immediately went to work, assessing the critical care needs of the teenage patient and gathering information from witnesses.

“Officer Stahl did not hesitate to respond to this urgent and critical life emergency call for service,” Staufer said. “He responded to the emergency safely, with urgency and quickly ran to the patient upon his arrival to the parking area.”

He determined the patient was likely suffering from a drug overdose and administered Naloxone HCI, an emergency treatment used to “counteract the life-threatening effects of an opioid overdose,” Staufer said. Stahl then placed the patient in a “recovery position” with the help of bystanders.

In a matter of seconds, the patient was conscious and responsive.

Medical professionals arrived on scene shortly thereafter and took over the patient’s care. First responders worked as a team and, ultimately, were successful in saving the life of the patient.

“Officer Stahl’s response, intervention and care resulted in the patient regaining the ability to breathe,” Staufer said at the end of his statement. “Officer Stahl is hereby presented with the Town of Eagle Police Department’s Lifesaving Award.”

Town Council members, town staff and audience members gave Stahl a standing ovation as Staufer presented him with the award Tuesday evening.

