Eagle Valley Community Foundation names new board chair, three new members

From left, Anne Redden stands with Eagle Valley Community Foundation’s former board chairman Mike Rushmore, executive director Melina Valsecia and new board chairman Dan Godec. Redden is the programs and operations manager for The Community Market.

Eagle Valley Community Foundation/Courtesy photo

Eagle Valley Community Foundation has added three new members to its board and appointed the president of a local financial services company as its new chairman.

Founder Mike Rushmore has stepped down as chairman of the board of directors after serving in the role since the organization got its start in 2015, according to a recent press release.

“Mike is a visionary and a venture philanthropist in every sense. He sees a problem, investigates it, and comes up with innovative solutions to make a difference, all while engaging diverse perspectives and experiences along the way,” said Melina Valsecia, the foundation’s executive director, in the release.

“We are so grateful to Mike and Sue Rushmore for being change-makers in our community and creating sustainable and responsive solutions to meet the greatest needs of our community,” Valsecia said.

Stepping up to fill Rushmore’s shoes is Dan Godec, longtime board member and president of Green Star Financial.

Godec has served as chairman of the boards of many local nonprofits including Eagle Valley Land Trust, Bravo! Vail and Berry Creek Metropolitan District. He was also on the board of Castle Peak Senior Center.

Dan looks forward to “building upon Mike Rushmore’s vision to provide responsive solutions and resources to the broader community and ensure that each customer and stakeholder feels known, needed, and valued throughout their engagement with Eagle Valley Community Foundation,” the press release stated.

The Eagle Valley Community Foundation houses two primary programs — a food assistance program called The Community Market and the MIRA Bus , a traveling RV that offers public health resources.

The organization also recently added three new members to the board of directors: Susie Davis, Ryan Kipp, and Jeff Malehorn.

Davis is the former director of community impact for the Eagle Valley Community Foundation and current executive director of Guardian Scholars.

Kipp is the senior vice president of Marsh & McLennan who will bring “expertise in strategic marketing, financial engagement, and energetic entrepreneurship” to the table, according to the release.

Malehorn has experience in health care and environmental initiatives that will aid the organization in supporting long-term organizational growth.

“Their professional knowledge, expertise of community issues, and passion to support the most vulnerable people in Eagle County will ensure we are able to impact the greatest number of people and provide the best quality of programming for our customers and stakeholders,” Godec said in the release. “We are proud to welcome these individuals to the leadership of the organization.”

The rest of the members that make up the foundation’s board are Jason Denhart, Seth Ehrlich, Merv Lapin, Chris Moffet, Kathryn Regjo, Chris Romer, Carter Sharfstein, Bill Simon and Mark Wurzer.

For more information about Eagle Valley Community Foundation, visit EagleValleyCF.org or call 970-855-2386.